ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has granted immunity to a key witness in the Jada Gonzales murder case. Cruz Medina, Jesse Parra, and Isaiah Espinoza are charged with murder after police said they were involved in a November 2022 house party shooting. Gonzales, an Albuquerque Academy student, was hit and killed.

Prosecutors want to call a friend of the defendants to testify against them but he has asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. The state filed a motion seeking an order compelling that testimony and granting him immunity from prosecution. Judge Courtney Weaks granted that request.