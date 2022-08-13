ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re now learning more about the investigation of the murders of four Muslim men, federal prosecutors are saying Shaheen Syed, the son of the main suspect in the case, is connected to the shootings. They’re asking the court to keep him behind bars until his trial.

Shaheen Syed is facing federal charges for lying about his address when buying a gun. Federal prosecutors say he knew a lot more about the killings than he let on.

In a federal document, prosecutors detail how they used cell phone data to connect Shaheen to the crimes. Not only does that data show that Shaheen was in close contact with his dad, Muhammad Syed, on the night of the most recent murder of Naeem Hussain, but it also shows that his cell phone was picked up by a tower near the murder scene at Truman and Grand.

The document also says Shaheen was with his dad when he bought the rifle used to kill Aftab Hussein and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, and that Shaheen picked up a mount and scope for that rifle on August 1, the same day as Muhammad Afzaal Hussain’s death near Cornell and Garfield.

Prosecutors are asking that Shaheed be locked up until trial – calling him a flight risk – citing his ties to another country.

As for Muhammad Syed, he has a pretrial detention hearing scheduled for Monday, August 15.