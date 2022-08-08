GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors say the man accused of driving drunk through a Gallup parade will likely do something dangerous again if he is not kept in jail. Investigators say Jeff Irving’s blood alcohol was three times the legal limit when he was caught on camera barreling through the Intertribal Ceremonial Parade last week.

More than a dozen people, including two police officers, were hurt. Irving was first charged with DWI when he was just 17 years old. Since then, the now 33-year-old has been charged at least half a dozen times with driving without a license and prosecutors say he has a history of not showing up to court. They are asking a judge to keep Irving behind bars until trial.