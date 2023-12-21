MORA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who is accused of causing a crash that killed two young children and their grandmother in Wagon Mound in 2022 is set to go to trial in March.

Police said Jesse Blanco, who was 22 at the time, and friends Karl Esquibel and Dominic Armijo were drag racing on the night of July 1 when Blanco sped into a vehicle containing Irene Romero, 21-year-old Shantelle Romero, 9-year-old Daniela Lopez, and 4-year-old Annalisa Romero as they were pulling out of their driveway. The only survivor in the car was Shantelle Romero.

Police said Blanco had also been drinking. “I represent a number of families that have lost family members to drunk driving, and this is the most horrific accident that I have seen,” said Kate Ferlic, who is representing the victims’ families.

During the trial, prosecutors plan to detail how fast Blanco was driving and his blood alcohol level, according to a motion filed Dec. 20. State Police received two breath tests from Blanco on the night of the crash. Both of those tests were almost twice the legal limit. They also did a blood draw that came back with a blood alcohol level of .15.

When officers reconstructed the crash, the car’s computer showed that at one point, Blanco was driving 123 miles per hour. When he hit the other car, he was still going 85 miles per hour. “I hope that the defendants are held accountable and that this family can, you know, start to mourn the loss of their children,” Ferlic said.

Judge Flora Gallegos has yet to rule on the motion.