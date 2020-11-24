Prosecutors push to keep woman accused of killing grandfather behind bars

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is fighting to keep a woman accused of killing her grandfather locked up until trial. Investigators found the remains of AJ Harden in Fort Sumner last month. They say his granddaughter, Candy Jo Webb, used prescription drugs to kill him, then hid his body in a toolbox and dumped it in a trash pit on a friend’s property.

For weeks, she told police he was still alive at a nursing home in Texas, all while cashing his checks. When investigators started closing in, Webb disappeared and U.S. Marshals later tracked her down in Florida. Now prosecutors are pushing to keep her behind bars, arguing she has already fled the state once. A judge is scheduled to make that decision next week.

Latest New New Mexico News