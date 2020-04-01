Prosecutors: Murder suspect pens apology letter to family

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Mark Hice is accused of killing 18-year-old Cameron Martinez in 2018, in what investigators called a case of mistaken identity.
Martinez was shot to death near the Ohkay Owingeh Casino. Prosecutors say Hice wrote a letter apologizing for killing Martinez and had someone try to deliver it to the teen’s parents at their workplace.
The parents refused to accept the letter. Prosecutors filed a motion last week to have the letter admitted as evidence in Hice’s trial and the judge agreed. Three other defendants in the case have agreed to testify against Hice. His trial is set for the end of May.
