ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, a judge will decide if the suspect in last weekend’s stabbing spree will be held behind bars until trial. Tobias Gutierrez is accused of stabbing 11 people love the span of a couple of hours along Central on Sunday.

APD says they found a large knife on him when he was arrested. They also believe the attacks were random.

Prosecutors asked a judge to keep him locked up, arguing he’s dangerous and no conditions of release would keep the community safe. That court hearing is scheduled for later Friday afternoon.