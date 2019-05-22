Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Dominick Baca

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - Prosecutors are asking that a former coach accused of raping students be put back in jail for violating his conditions of release.

Dominick Baca, 30, is awaiting trial on five rape charges for alleged encounters with a 14-year-old and 17-year-old student at Pecos High where he coached.

He's not supposed to travel outside Santa Fe or Rio Arriba County, but prosecutors say GPS monitoring shows he traveled to Albuquerque on March 16. That's the day Pecos High School won the State Basketball Tournament.

It also shows he spent five hours at a restaurant and stayed the night in a hotel. Prosecutors are asking that a warrant be issued for his arrest and that this house arrest be reconsidered.