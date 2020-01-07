Closings & Delays
Prosecutors file memorandum for sentencing of Richard Martinez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-Prosecutors think state Senator Richard Martinez should go to jail for driving drunk and injuring an Española couple.

The senator was convicted of aggravated DWI and reckless driving for the incident last summer in Española. The senator rear-ended the couple at a stoplight, seriously injuring them.

Prosecutors have filed a memorandum outlining the sentence they would like to see. They are asking the judge to sentence Martinez to 180-days in jail and a fine of $900 plus full restitution to the victims which continue to have medical expenses.

The senator is scheduled for sentencing on Tuesday at 1 p.m. KRQE News 13 will update with the latest information.

