Prosecutors fighting to keep violent robbery suspect locked up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is fighting to keep a suspect in the robbery and beating of a local corn vendor behind bars until trial.

Tory Burdex is accused of beating Galen Koen and taking his money in August while he was selling in his usual spot near Tramway and Montgomery. Police tracked him down using the receipt that was in a Smith’s grocery bag left at the crime scene.

Wednesday in court, the state filed a motion saying the vicious attack shows Burdex is dangerous and should not be released. The case now heads to District Court.

