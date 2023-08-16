ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is asking for an accused cop killer to be sentenced to life in prison if found guilty of the crime. Dominic De La O is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated fleeing, and eight other charges in connection to the murder of Alamogordo Police Department officer Anthony Ferguson.
Prosecutors have notified the court that they will seek a life sentence without the possibility of release or parole if he’s convicted. A trial date has not been set.