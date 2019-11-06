Prosecutors argue to keep Fabian Gonzales locked up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is fighting to keep the man formerly charged with murdering Victoria Martens, behind bars.

Fabian Gonzales is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond, which was set when he was charged with the rape and murder of 10-year-old in 2016. But after the District Attorney dropped those charges in light of new evidence, Gonzales’ attorneys argued he should be released.

Prosecutors argue his involvement still warrants keeping him in jail. They say Gonzales showed reckless disregard for Victoria’s life by leaving her with his meth-addicted cousin, Jessica Kelley; then tried to cover up the crime by mutilating her body.

He’s now facing charges of child abuse and tampering with evidence. A judge is expected to hear the arguments on Wednesday.