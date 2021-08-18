Prosecution wants Albuquerque serial burglar back behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors want a serial burglar back behind bars for what he’s accused of doing while out of jail, awaiting trial. Jesse Mascareno-Haidle has confessed to dozens of home break-ins in Albuquerque. He was released from jail pending trial.

Now, the prosecution wants him back behind bars after they say Haidle went to the home of a co-defendant in a chase he’s charged in. A motion to have his conditions of release revoked was held Wednesday morning. KRQE News 13 will provide an update once the judge has a decision.

