ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors are slated to continue questioning the detective who reinvestigated the Victoria Martens murder as testimony resumes in Fabian Gonzales’ trial Tuesday. A former APD cold case detective, Rich Lewis is expected to be one of the last witnesses called by prosecutors before Gonzales’ attorneys mount his defense.

Viewer discretion is advised through the entirety of the trial. Witnesses have already given extensive, detailed descriptions of graphic, violent content surrounding Victoria’s death.

Now in its tenth day of testimony, the trial is expected to last through the end of the week. Defense attorneys are slated to begin presenting their case on Wednesday. Gonzales’ lead attorney Stephen Aarons said Monday its unclear if Gonzales will take the stand in his own trial.

Victoria Martens was killed on August 23, 2016. Prosecutors argue that Gonzales, who was dating Victoria’s mom Michelle, put Victoria in a dangerous situation that eventually lead to her death. Gonzales is also accused of helping his cousin, Jessica Kelley, dismember Victoria and clean the crime scene in an attempt to conceal the 10-year old girl’s death.

Prosecutors believe an unknown man strangled Victoria to death. Meanwhile, the defense argues that Fabian had nothing to do with Victoria’s death or the crime scene clean-up. It’s accusing Jessica Kelley of being the sole person responsible for killing and dismembering Victoria.

Gonzales is charged with one count of reckless child abuse resulting in death, seven counts of tampering with evidence and one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence. He faces us to life in prison if convicted of the child abuse charge.

During Monday’s testimony, former APD cold case Detective Lewis described how the case evolved based on discovery that Michelle Martens initial statement to police was inaccurate. Martens is expected to testify in the case as a witness for the defense.

2nd Judicial District Court Judge Cindy Leos is overseeing the trial. Defense attorneys Stephen Aarons and Hugh Dangler are representing Gonzales in the case. The prosecution is being lead by Greer Staley and James Grayson, both of whom are deputy district attorneys with the Bernalillo County DA’s Office.