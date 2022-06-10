ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For years, deputies say Ted Castillo has been cutting off a North Valley couple’s utilities but now, they say his destructive behavior reached a whole new level. According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, Castillo had admitted cutting utilities to Leslie Archibald’s home, which butts up to a property he owns but does not live in.

The neighbors say for years, Castillo has been fighting a public utility easement through the alley but his claims have been denied in court. So instead, he has been taking matters into his own hands. Court records show the first time he cut the gas and electricity was April 2019 then did it two more times over the next month, causing thousands of dollars in damage. “We get displaced, we have to find houses to stay at while we don’t have electricity,” said Archibald.

Castillo was convicted of misdemeanor property damage but when he appealed his conviction, the district attorney’s office decided it wasn’t worth the fight citing “COVID” and “limited resources of both the state and the court.”

That wasn’t the end of the trouble. Archibald says she found him on the roof last year, cutting the power lines again. Her husband took the ladder away and kept him on the roof until deputies arrived. This week, he was found incompetent to stand trial in that case. Then on Friday, Castillo is accused of ramming his truck into the power pole. “We’ll probably be two weeks before we get electricity back in our home,” said Archibald.

Once again, deputies say Castillo admitted to causing the damage. This time, he has been charged with felony property damage, a fourth-degree felony. He faces up to 18 months in prison if convicted.