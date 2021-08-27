Prison gang member sentenced to 17 years for racketeering charge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man was sentenced on Monday to almost 20 years in prison for racketeering conspiracy. Officials say 39-year-old Jonathan James “Baby G” Gomez received 17 years and seven months to charges he pleaded guilty on September 25, 2020.

Court records say from 2004 to September 2019, Gomez was a member of the Syndicato de Nuevo Mexico prison gang while in the New Mexico Corrections Department prison system. Gomez admitted to his participating in the gang’s racketeering conspiracy.

His association with the gang resulted in several criminal acts as part of the racketeering conspiracy including assaulting a corrections officer, refusing to be searched, being in possession of controlled substances, ordering assaults on an inmate, maintaining names and addresses of SNM members, and ordered the murder of a person by another person.

After serving his sentence, Gomez will be subject to three years of supervised release.