ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Brandon Charley of Prewitt, New Mexico was sentenced on June 30 in federal court on voluntary manslaughter charges. Charley pleaded guilty on September 8, 2021.

According to the plea agreement, Charley got into an argument with the victim and shot at him from a motor vehicle in an area near Prewitt. The shooting happened on the Navajo Nation and both Charley and the victim are enrolled members.

Charley will serve five years and three months in prison. A Department of Justice press release states after Charley is out of prison, he will be placed on supervised release for three years.