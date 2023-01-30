ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The previous owner of three horses suspected of being abused is facing animal cruelty charges. Adrian Ferran is charged with five counts of animal cruelty.

Police were able to check on the three horses purchased by Nieka Diaz and Hannah Matins, as well as two racehorses that were sent to a farm in Española. All of the horses were malnourished and in dire need of medical assistance.

“Almost everything on their body was infected because they didn’t have the immune system to fight it off,” said Matins. “They can’t do any of the drastic care that the horses need, their bodies aren’t strong enough to withstand it at this point.”

Ferran claimed he purchased all five horses in terrible condition and was working to rehab them for the last couple of months. He did not have any paperwork for purchasing or selling any of the horses. He also did not have any records showing they were checked out by a veterinarian.