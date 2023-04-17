ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors want the teen accused of bringing a gun on a charter school’s campus locked up until trial. Michael Ramirez, 18, was arrested last Thursday.
Investigators say he had two firearms in his vehicle’s glove box at La Academia de Esperanza. One of those guns was stolen. In a pretrial detention motion, prosecutors argue Ramirez “has no regard for the safety of others.”
Ramirez was the first to be arrested after District Attorney Sam Bregman announced a new zero-tolerance policy on guns in school two weeks earlier. Bregman tells KRQE he’ll prosecute this case himself.