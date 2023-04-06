ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is fighting to keep a teenager accused of killing a woman his mother was arguing with behind bars until trial. It happened on Monday near Zuni and San Mateo.

According to a criminal complaint, Kristina Withrow claims she gave a gun to her 18-year-old son, Kristian Crespin, and told him to shoot toward a woman she was arguing with. He fired three times, with one of those bullets hitting and killing the woman.

During Crespin’s first appearance Thursday, the state filed a preventative detention motion to try and keep him behind bars until trial. The case now heads to district court. Withrow is also awaiting a pretrial detention hearing.