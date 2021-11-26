Pretrial detention motion filed for road rage shooting suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors are asking the suspect in a deadly road rage shooting to stay locked up until trial. Police arrested Joshua Butler Wednesday after they say he shot and killed Nelson Gallegos in front of his grandson near Central and Rio Grande last month.

A criminal complaint states both men were driving aggressively when Gallegos got out and threw a piece of drywall at Butler’s truck. That’s when, police say, Butler shot and killed Gallegos.

Police used surveillance video to track down Butler’s truck. Butler will remain at MDC until a judge decides on the pre-trial detention motion.

