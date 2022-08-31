NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Prosecutors have filed a pretrial detention request for Qiaunt Kelley, the man involved in the SWAT standoff that turned into a deadly house fire. Officers were trying to get Kelley into custody back on July 7 for two shootings that happened a month earlier.

The standoff ended with the death of 15-year-old Brett Rosenau who was held up inside the house with him. While Kelley is currently in prison in Los Lunas because of past charges, prosecutors are trying to secure pretrial detention before his release. They argue he remains a danger to the community if he is out.