ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A hearing to see if the mother charged in the death of her 16-year-old special needs daughter will remain locked up will be held at a later date. Bernalillo County deputies say the mother brought the girl to the hospital dead last Tuesday, her malnourished body covered with maggots and a severe rash.

Investigators say the house was filthy and her room was filled with flies, feces, and blood. The girl’s mother, Doraelia Espinoza was arrested and charged with child abuse resulting in death. She reportedly told deputies she hadn’t seen or fed the girl for a week because she was busy.

In their pretrial detention motion, prosecutors say Espinoza left her daughter alone to wither and die, showing she has no regard for the safety of others. But the defense asked to continue Monday’s hearing, saying this case has some complex medical questions that need to be answered before they can move forward.

“I think there is a dispute about her cause of death and even the timing, exactly of her death. and so I think there is a question about responsibility whether this was an accident or perhaps a natural process, and that absolutely goes to the danger that the state is alleging wrongdoing,” said Rose Osborn who was filling in for Espinoza’s attorney.

The pretrial detention hearing is expected to be held in about two weeks. In the meantime, Espinoza will stay in custody.