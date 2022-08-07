ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – President Biden sends a clear message about his thoughts on the murder of Muslim men in Albuquerque. He tweeted out Sunday, “I am angered and saddened by the horrific killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque. While we await a full investigation, my prayers are with the victims’ families, and my administration stands strongly with the Muslim community. These hateful attacks have no place in America.”