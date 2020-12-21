Pregnant woman speaks out after teen charged with her baby’s death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 17-year-old pregnant woman who was shot at a southeast Albuquerque apartment complex in May is speaking out. This comes after a teen was charged with the murder of her baby.

Karla Malagon is still heartbroken, just six months removed from the most traumatic night of her life, on May 14 at Aspen Ridge Apartments off Kathryn and Louisiana.

Malagon said she was in the parking lot when 15-year-old Adam Herrera and three other guys started harassing her and her family. Things started to escalate after an altercation between the two groups and that’s when Malagon said Herrera shot at her and four others.

She said she was seven months pregnant at the time and was hit in the stomach twice. She doesn’t remember much because she was in a coma for three days. But she said she was taken to a hospital, where doctors did an emergency c-section. She said her baby was alive for about 30 minutes, before dying because a bullet hit the baby in the head.

“I hate him. Every time I see him in court, I get disgusted by him,” said Malagon. “It disgusts me, he’s a baby killer. it disgusts me when people are saying ‘oh he’s a kid, he’s 15-years-old.’ No, I was a kid, I was 17-years-old, my baby was a baby and he didn’t think twice to shoot at me.”

Back in June, APD identified 15-year-old Adam Herrera as a suspect in the shooting and arrested him. Herrera has been in the Juvenile Detention Center since and is now being charged as an adult, facing a first-degree murder charge along with five counts of aggravated battery and unlawful carrying of a handgun. Herrera has pleaded not guilty.

Unfortunately, Malagon said she can no longer have children after the injuries she endured from the shooting. The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office said it brought these charges based on new evidence, as well as new information from the office of the medical investigator.