Prank causes serious damage to neighbors’ cars in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors along a northwest Albuquerque street are trying to determine who targeted their cars early Thursday morning.

Mark Spinelli lives along Stonebridge Drive off McMahon. When he went to take his children to school the other morning, he discovered his wife’s car had been egged.

A number of his neighbors’ cars had been hit as well. Spinelli says the frustration is less about the cost of the damage and more about someone thinking it’s a harmless prank.

“I believe what goes around comes around. It’s not always fast, but eventually, you’re either going to get caught or going to have something done to you because this is not a good way to treat other people,” Spinelli said.

Spinelli says because of how long the egg was on the car, it will need to be sanded to repair the paint.