ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The poster child for the violent crime problem in Albuquerque, 41-year-old Freddy Granger, will be doing more than twenty years in federal prison; not to mention the murder trial still awaiting him. Granger was released from prison a couple of years ago for stabbing a woman nine times. In the past year, he has been charged with a series of crimes.

In 2014, Granger stabbed a woman outside of a motel on Central Avenue near Tramway Boulevard. He took off running after a bystander witnessed the attack. Granger was eventually released on probation and parole for this crime.

In June 2022, Granger was accused of leading police on a chase in Carlsbad after an armed robbery. Then, a month later, he was accused of shooting and killing a man near Candelaria Road and Juan Tabo Boulevard. Investigators believe Granger was paid to kill the man to put an end to a feud.

Now, Granger is awaiting sentencing in a federal case. On Monday, Mar. 20, Granger pleaded guilty to selling guns to an ATF agent for $1,500 outside a Walmart on San Mateo Boulevard and Zuni Road. He also pleaded guilty to federal charges from the Carlsbad incident. According to his plea deal, Granger faces between 20 and 25 years in prison.