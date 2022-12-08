ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gary Jaramillo, a postal worker accused of carjacking will remain behind bars until trial.

According to a criminal complaint, Jaramillo approached a woman at the Quality Inn and Suites on Menaul and I-25. It claimed he reached for keys and took off when he failed. Police alleged Jaramillo then approached a couple outside, forced the man to the ground, and demanded his wallet. Documents say the first woman saw what was going on, grabbed a broom, and started hitting Jaramillo, but he got away in the couple’s truck, hitting the woman as he fled. She was left with a broken ankle. Police say Jaramillo went to two USPS facilities before officers found him.

The state argued he should be held due to the violent nature of the incident and the fact victims the were all strangers to him. The defense pointed out Jaramillo’s lack of criminal history and say he was not in the right state of mind during the incident.

A judge granted the state’s motion for pretrial detention. Jaramillo is charged with auto theft, aggravated battery, robbery and larceny.