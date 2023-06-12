ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A postal worker accused of going on a crime spree in Albuquerque was sentenced today, June 12. Gary Jaramillo faced up to six years in prison; all six years were suspended and Jaramillo now only faces four years of probation.

In December 2022, Gary Jaramillo allegedly tried to steal a woman’s keys at the Quality Inn and Suites on Menaul and I-25. He then approached a couple, forcing the man to the ground and demanding his wallet and keys.

Jaramillo fled in the couple’s truck, then went to two separate USPS facilities before police caught up with him. He was initially charged with auto theft, aggravated battery, robbery, and larceny.

Shortly after Jaramillo’s arrest, the state’s argument for pretrial detention was accepted, and Jaramillo has been detained since then. Last month, Jaramillo took a plea agreement, pleading guilty to robbery and aggravated battery.