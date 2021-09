ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide Sunday afternoon. They responded to a call of a shooting at the intersection of Central Avenue and 98th Street NW just before 10:00 a.m.

Officials say when police arrived, they found a man dead in the intersection. Homicide detectives are currently investigating the scene.

Officials say a possible suspect has been identified and detained. This story is developing.