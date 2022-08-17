PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Bionca Mircona Martinez is charged with the death of another woman while driving drunk. It happened at West 18th and South Ave. D after Martinez ran a stop sign.

She told police she had one drink earlier in the night. They say she was clearly impaired and found an alcohol container inside her vehicle. They also say they found a bag containing a white powdery substance.

The victim of the crash has been identified as Laura Fernandez. Martinez is charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence.