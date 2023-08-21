PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Portales teenager is expected to be charged for vandalizing the Portales Islamic Center in June.

According the criminal complaint, the property owner contacted police about the vandalism and said a woman and her son had admitted that the boy and some friends were responsible.

The teen said they thought the Islamic Center was an abandoned house. He also reportedly said he and his friends are responsible for only some of the damage, and that other damage was already there.

Charges are expected to be filed for criminal damage to property and trespassing.

The Council on American Islamic Relations released a statement, saying they welcome the charges and urge law enforcement to pursue opportunities for the suspect to grow and learn about the Muslim community.