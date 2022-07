PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Christopher West, 33, will serve five years in prison after being found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to a criminal complaint, in October 2021, West got into an argument with a woman and chased her with a machete. She was able to get to her home where she called the police.

The sentence was enhanced by four years because West had two prior felony convictions. He is still pending charges for trafficking meth in Otero County.