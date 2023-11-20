PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Portales man has been sentenced for stealing over $100,000 worth of property from his workplace, Ashley Home Furniture. Judge Jared Kallunki has decided that 30-year-old Darius Vonschriltz will spend one year in prison for his crimes.

Vonschriltz was charged for stealing the store’s furniture and home décor between June 2019 and March 2020. He pleaded guilty to larceny and receiving stolen property after approximately $60,000 worth of the store’s property was found in his home and storage unit.

The home and storage that the stolen property was found in also belong to Kekoa Vonschriltz, who was working as an Eastern New Mexico University police officer at the time the crimes were committed. Kekoa Vonschriltz was sentenced to five years of probation in June 2021.