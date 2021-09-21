Portales man sentenced for Allsup’s shooting

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Portales man will spend more than a decade behind bars for shooting a man at random. It happened last summer outside the Allsup’s on West 2nd St. near Eastern New Mexico University.

The Portales Police Department says 40-year-old Oracio Ornelas approach the victim who was washing his windshield, yelled at him and then shot him in the chest at close range. According to officials, the victims had never seen Ornelas before and appeared to be high on drugs. Monday, Judge Donna Mowrer sentence him to a maximum of 12 and a half years.

According to a news release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Ornelas will be required to serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible to receive good time.

