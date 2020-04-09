Porch pirate caught on camera near Osuna and Edith

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Even with a lot of people at home, porch pirates are not taking time off.

A few nights ago in the Vista Del Norte neighborhood near Osuna and Edith, a family captured a woman running up to their porch and stealing a sign with their family name on it. She’s wearing all black and goes right for that post.

The family says it was handmade by their nephew and had sentimental value. When the family yelled at her, she and the driver took off and people in the car fired shots.

“On the video, you can tell, she walked right up to it. She knew what she was going for. There’s lots of other things on my porch, she went for that only. She knew she wanted that,” said Lisa Gillooly.

The Gillooly family is asking anyone who sees the sign to contact them.

