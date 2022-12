LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces Police arrested a woman during its “Porch Piracy Project” operation last week. Police say during the operation Wednesday, they staked out several homes.

Police say they witnessed 34-year-old Gabriel Sierra walk up to a home and take a package that had recently been delivered. Sierra was arrested and charged with larceny. LCPD says it plans to do more porch piracy projects in the future.