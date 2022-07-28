NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sierra Collins, 21, is charged with conspiracy and murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend, William Johnson. Investigators say Johnson was gunned down in his yard off Road 3400 in Flora Vista on July 24. Surveillance video shows two men getting out of an SUV and immediately opening fire, then fleeing.

Investigators have now identified those two men as brothers, 19-year-old Eli Chaffin and 23-year-old Tyler Chaffin. Deputies say evidence shows Collins was having a relationship with Tyler and that she had sent threatening messages to Johnson saying she had people who could kill him. Police says Collins is married to another man and had a child with him. All three are charged with murder.