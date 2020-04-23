Police video shows moment teen accused in deadly hit-and-run returns to scene

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say a teen was racing on Central and left a motorcyclist for dead. Officers say 18-year-old Nayali Martinez was driving down West Central near Sunset in February when she crashed into a man riding his motorcycle.

The victim, Thomas Kellepourey, was pronounced dead at the hospital. He was just 64 years old.

“I see those two cars racing and the old man was right in front of those guys,” one witness told police at the scene.

Investigators say Martinez claims she was “cruising” with friends that night. Her passenger says it was dark and neither of them saw Kellepourey before it was too late. They say Martinez left after the crash, but her friend returned to the scene.

Passenger: “My conscience was so guilty. I told her not to leave.”

Officer: “You did the right thing. You absolutely did the right thing.”

Police say the found evidence of a crash on Martinez’ car, including hand prints on the hood. It was found abandoned a mile away at Pat Hurley Park.

Not long after, Martinez, arrives back at the scene. Her stepbrother and stepmom, who brought her, tell the officers she had just turned 18 a few weeks prior and was prepared to graduate high school this spring. When police chat with her, she tries to explain.

Martinez: “I’m sorry I left.”

Officer: “That’s something you’ll have to explain to the officers, okay.”

Martinez tells police she saw a friend also driving on Central and they started to race, not meaning to hit Kellepourey.

“This was our first time cruising this area. We cruise Central between 6th and 1st a few times,” said Martinez in an interview with police. “There was a homie next to me and he sped up so I sped up.”

She says she got spooked after the crash and took off. However, after talking to her stepmom, Martinez says she decided to come back and see if Kellepourey survived.

Martinez: “Is the guy okay or not?”

Officer: “He’s not.”

Martinez: “He’s not?”

Officer: “No, he’s not okay.”

Now, Martinez is charged with Kellepourey’s death and leaving the scene of the accident. She has no prior criminal record, so a judge has allowed her to remain out of jail until she heads to trial.

