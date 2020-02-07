Live Now
WATCH KRQE THIS MORNING
Closings & Delays
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Police video shows car theft suspects jump out of moving vehicle

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police body camera and dash-camera video shows the moments an attempt at stopping a stolen car turned into a high-speed police chase with one suspect shooting a gun out the back window.

The incident happened early Friday morning on January 24, leading to the arrest of 21-year-old Jeremy Banning. Police say Banning was the suspect who fired more than a dozen shots at officers who were trying to stop him and another man.

Hours before the chase, police spotted a stolen Chevy SUV in the area of 21st Street and Norris Street in Clovis. That SUV disappeared around 2 a.m. Officers found the SUV once again around 5 a.m.

A roughly ten-minute police chase ensued through the streets of Clovis, passing through several neighborhoods. Video shows both suspects eventually jumped out of the stolen SUV on a dirt road along the railroad tracks.

Banning is facing a list of charges including shooting from a moving vehicle and five counts of assaulting officers for that gunfire.

No one was hurt. Clovis Police are still looking for the driver who led police on the chase.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞