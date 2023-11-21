ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Body camera video obtained by KRQE News 13 shows the moments Albuquerque Police officers confronted a man accused of breaking into a home and setting a fire on the home’s second floor.

Officers were called to the home on Broadway and Avenida Cesar Chavez in August for a possible break-in. When officers arrived, they saw a man, later identified as 45-year-old Alex Terrazas, leaving the home. Terrazas told the officers that two people were chasing him and trying to kill him.

“Please my hands up, don’t shoot me. He’s got a gun pointed right there at the door, help me,” Terrazas told police.

Officers told Terrazas to keep his hands up and walk backward towards their voices. That’s when they noticed blood on his arms. Terrazas told officers that he accidentally hit someone’s car.

Officers entered the home to find the alleged other suspects but did not find anyone. Instead, they found smoke coming out of the second floor. Back on the street, Terrazas admitted to police about breaking in.

Officer: “Who was breaking windows?”

Terrazas: “It was me on top trying to get your attention.”

Neighbors reportedly told police that Terrazas tried to get into their house first and watched as he jumped the fence into the property he broke into.

At the hospital, Terrazas reportedly also admitted to the crimes by telling hospital staff about not only breaking into the home, but also setting the second floor on fire. Terrazas has since been released from custody while awaiting trial on arson and other charges.