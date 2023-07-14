ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police found a car stopped in the middle of an I-40 off-ramp and it didn’t take long for officers to realize that the driver wasn’t waiting for a red light. Instead, they were passed out behind the wheel.

Around 2 a.m. on May 27, New Mexico State Police Officer Andrew Pulido found a car sitting at a red light at the Carlisle I-40 off-ramp. After parking behind the car, Pulido asked another officer to park in front of the driver.

Inside, they found a woman passed out behind the wheel of the car with the engine still running. After twenty seconds of officers pounding on the windows, the driver finally opened her eyes. She ignored the officer’s commands to open her car door and hit the gas. Boxed in, her car couldn’t go anywhere. Police identified the driver as 32-year-old Jacqueline Edaakie, who eventually got out of her car on her own.

Police said Edaakie had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and smelled of alcohol. After performing sobriety tests, she was arrested and charged on suspicion of DWI and refused to take a breath test. According to the criminal complaint, Edaakie refused two more breath tests while in custody.

Court records indicate this is Edaakie’s first DWI, and that she’s pleaded not guilty in the case. She’s also facing charges of resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer for initially refusing to get out of her car.