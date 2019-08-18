Police Video: Hear from the woman accusing Jon ‘Bones’ Jones of battery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time, we’re hearing from the woman claiming Jon “Bones” Jones slapped her inappropriately at a local strip club back in April. This comes just weeks after the UFC fighter pleaded not guilty to his criminal charges.

KRQE News 13 is not showing the woman’s face to protect her identity. She told officers she was scared to make the report because she believed everyone wants to protect the popular fighter.

Last month, KRQE News 13 first reported Jones had a bench warrant out for his arrest after failing to show up for a bond arraignment. This was stemming from a visit to TD’s Eubank Showclub back in April.

According to the criminal complaint, a cocktail waitress told officers Jones slapped her inappropriately, put her in a chokehold, and kissed her neck when he pulled her down to sit on his lap.

Now, newly released police video shows the moment Albuquerque Police officers arrived at the waitress’ home that same night, as she tells her side of the story. As officers were telling the woman Jones could be charged with battery, she became nervous about pressing charges.

Officer: Do you feel they’re trying to protect him due to him being a celebrity type?

Victim: I mean everyone’s protecting Jon Jones because he’s a celebrity.

Through a spokesperson, Jones has denied the allegations made against him. This month, Jones pled not guilty to the charges and waived all pretrial proceedings for this case.

However, according to court documents, a Metro Court judge found probable cause to support the charges against Jones.

KRQE News 13 called TD’s Eubank Showclub to ask if their policies have changed when it comes to patrons and waitresses since this incident. .The manager on the line told us he did not want to comment.

Jones is expected to appear before a judge for a bench trial for this case, next month.