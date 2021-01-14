Police update Metro 15 list, teen offender added

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has updated its Metro 15 List. The list highlights 15 offenders who are considered to be drivers of crime in Albuquerque.

Police created the initial list in November 2019 and as offenders are arrested, new offenders are identified based on their criminal history and the potential for successful prosecution according to police. APD reports its Shield Unit prepares discovery for prosecutors to use in court and work to keep offenders in jail.

Nineteen-year-old Adrian Nieto has been added to the Metro 15 List. Authorities say Nieto has a no bond warrant for federal probation violation and APD states that he violated his conditions of pretrial release by removing his GPS and is accused of absconding from supervision.

If you have any information on an offender you can report anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 843-STOP or online at p3tips.com. Authorities say these fugitives should be considered dangerous and might possibly be armed.

The public is warned never to attempt to detain or apprehend these subjects yourself. The following are offenders wanted on the Metro 15 List: