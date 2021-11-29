Police: Teen accused in deadly DWI crash was driving nearly 100 mph

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Police say a teenager was driving nearly 100 miles per hour when he crashed into and killed a man heading to pick up dinner with his dogs. Casino Salazar, 19, is charged with vehicular homicide in the death of 58-year-old Kevin Barton.

Barton was hit while driving along Montogmery and Morris on November 20 along with his two dogs. Police have revealed that Salazar was driving 96 mph, the speed limit in the area is 40 mph. Police say they found three handguns, two rifles and ammunition in Salazar’s car and believe he was drunk that night.

Prosecutors are asking that Salazar remain locked up until trial saying that he continues to be a danger. Salazar had been arrested for DWI four days before the crash and was allowed to bond out. A judge will hear that motion on Wednesday.

