SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police (SFPD) said they want to increase their presence in two popular spots. They said it’s not just to prevent crime, though.

Under “Operation Santa Fe Junction,” the department will have more officers in the Railyard and Plaza Districts.

SFPD said it’ll give them a chance to build relationships in the community while they fight crime. The operation starts Wednesday.