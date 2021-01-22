Police still seek persons of interest in murder at Santa Fe apartment complex

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police Department detectives are still trying to track down two persons of interest in connection to a murder in Santa Fe. Frank Pete was found shot to death at an apartment complex near Cerrillos and St. Michaels on Jan. 8.

Detectives say they are wanting to speak to Raeann Tapia and Matthew Montoya because they are believed to know something about the homicide. An arrest warrant has been issued for Raeann Tapia.

Santa Fe Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1000.00 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved in the homicide of Frank Pete. If you have any information call Crime Stoppers tip line 505-955-5050. Also, if know the whereabouts of Raeann Tapia and Matthew Montoya, contact Santa Fe Police at 505-428-3710 or contact Detective Jill Feaster at 505-955-5281.