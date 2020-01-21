Police: Similar shoe prints found at multiple burglary scenes

Closings & Delays
HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hobbs Police Department is investigating a string of burglaries that have something in common.

They say similar shoe prints were found at multiple scenes. In November, police say someone took off with three 5-gallon paint buckets and six windows worth $2,000.

On January 4, $300 worth of material was taken from storage sheds. There was another break-in reported at a home on January 15, but police say nothing was stolen.

If you know anything about these crimes, call police.

