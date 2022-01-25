Police shooting suspect Elias Buck to appear in Arizona court

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The extradition process for the man accused of shooting a four corners police officer is moving forward. Elias Buck, 22, will appear in Arizona Superior Court on Wednesday. Police say he had escaped from the La Plata County Jail on December 27 then shot and wounded Farmington Police Officer Joseph Barreto on January 7. Buck and his girlfriend, Victoria Hernandez were on the run until Jan. 14 when Phoenix Police officers found and arrested him at a convenience store.

With Buck now facing charges in three states, the Farmington police chief expects the legal process to be complicated. “It’s also possible that some of the charges that result from the shooting of Officer Barreto will mean the federal authorities will get involved as well. So I think it will be a complex dance on that front and probably not a fast one,” said Chief Steve Hebbe.

KRQE is also learning Farmington Police recovered a gun, clothes, and a wig after the Jan. 7 shooting. Investigators are using DNA to try and connect Buck to the evidence.

