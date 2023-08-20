ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department has arrested a suspect they connected to a police shooting that happened last week.

Authorities claimed officers spotted 34-year-old Pablo Abreu-Peña, on August 17, spray painting the wheels on a vehicle that didn’t have a license plate.

When they went to check to see if it was stolen, Abreu-Peña allegedly fled. Officers said he pulled a gun, and shots were fired.

Officials are not sure if Abreu-Peña was injured during the incident, but no officers were injured. On August 19, he was arrested at a home in southeast Albuquerque on a felony drug warrant.